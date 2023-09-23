Home / World News / Taiwan factory fire leaves at least 5 dead, more than 100 injured

Taiwan factory fire leaves at least 5 dead, more than 100 injured

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Chou Chun-mi, magistrate of Pingtung county, said in a Facebook post

AP Beijing
Representative Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
A fire and subsequent explosions at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan killed at least five people and injured more than 100 others, and five people are still missing.

The fire began on Friday night at the factory in Pingtung county and raged overnight. Authorities said rescuers were still looking for four factory workers and one firefighter who remained unaccounted for.

More than 100 people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Chou Chun-mi, magistrate of Pingtung county, said in a Facebook post.

Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologise, and express my deepest condolences, she said in the post, after visiting the funeral home and meeting with victims' families.

Authorities said that natural gas may have contributed to the explosions, which occurred as firefighters were attempting to put out the fire.

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

