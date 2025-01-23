Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwan MND detects 35 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Among them, 27 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ)

China Taiwan
On Wednesday, Taiwan MND detected 14 Chinese aircraft and 5 vessels around its territory around the island | File image
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:17 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has detected 35 Chinese aircraft and 6 naval vessels around the island as of 6 am (UTC+8) on Thursday

Among them, 27 aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "35 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Wednesday, Taiwan MND detected 14 Chinese aircraft and 5 vessels around its territory around the island.

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment.

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and the mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings. Both types of equipment are strong indications that China is serious about one day invading Taiwan.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TaiwanChinamilitary aircraft

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

