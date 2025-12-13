Taiwan records 9 Chinese sorties, 7 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected nine sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6
Of the nine sorties, four crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."
Today's Chinese military activity around the island nation has seen a significant decline compared to yesterday.
Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND detected 33 sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters.
Of the 33 sorties, 23 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.
In a post on X, the MND said, "33 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 33 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."
Meanwhile, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) has released its annual report denouncing China's deepening repression, particularly drawing attention to the case of Taiwanese activist Yang Chih-yuan, who has been detained on politically motivated charges.
The comprehensive report details numerous instances of arbitrary detention and unfair prosecution by Chinese authorities and urges US lawmakers to address these abuses in future dialogues with Beijing, as reported by The Taipei Times.
According to The Taipei Times, the CECC, established under the US-China Relations Act of 2000, monitors China's human rights conditions and the state of the rule of law, submitting its findings annually to both the US President and Congress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
