Taiwan records 9 Chinese sorties, 7 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected nine sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6

Of the nine sorties, four crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Today's Chinese military activity around the island nation has seen a significant decline compared to yesterday.

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND detected 33 sorties of Chinese Military Aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters. Of the 33 sorties, 23 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "33 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 33 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." Meanwhile, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) has released its annual report denouncing China's deepening repression, particularly drawing attention to the case of Taiwanese activist Yang Chih-yuan, who has been detained on politically motivated charges.