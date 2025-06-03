Taiwan spots PLA jets, 10 warships near its waters; one enters ADIZ zone

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected three sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday.

As per Taiwan's MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

ALSO READ: Taiwan's President pledges to buy more American goods as 32% tariff looms Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected six sorties of PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around itself. In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is planning to introduce stricter regulations requiring civil servants at all levels to report or seek approval before visiting China or its territories, in a bid to bolster national security and reduce risks of infiltration by Beijing, according to the Taipei Times.