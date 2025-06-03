Home / World News / Taiwan spots PLA jets, 10 warships near its waters; one enters ADIZ zone

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is planning to introduce stricter regulations requiring civil servants at all levels to report or seek approval before visiting China or its territories

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected six sorties of PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around itself
Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected three sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday.

As per Taiwan's MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected six sorties of PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is planning to introduce stricter regulations requiring civil servants at all levels to report or seek approval before visiting China or its territories, in a bid to bolster national security and reduce risks of infiltration by Beijing, according to the Taipei Times.

At present, only senior officials ranked at or above "rank 11" are obligated to apply for permission from the Ministry of the Interior before travelling to China, Hong Kong, or Macau. Civil servants of lower ranks are not subjected to the same requirements and are generally only required to apply for leave within their agencies. This regulatory gap has raised concerns among Taiwan's national security officials.

MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng stated that the current oversight is insufficient, as "some individuals may not be strictly following the rules." To address the growing concerns about Chinese political influence and espionage, the MAC has begun coordinating with multiple government agencies to close the loophole. The proposed amendments would standardise the approval process for civil servants regardless of rank or position.

