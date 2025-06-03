Trump, Xi Jinping likely to hold talks this week, says White House

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to hold talks this week, said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (local time).

Leavitt's remarks come a day after White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett noted that there was an expectation for Trump and Xi to hold talks this week, ABC News reported. "President Trump, we expect, is going to have a wonderful conversation about the trade negotiations this week with President Xi. That's our expectation," he said.

"I can confirm that the two leaders will likely talk this week," Leavitt told reporters. "And as always, when foreign leaders call, we will provide a readout of those calls."