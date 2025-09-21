Taliban rejects Trump's demand to return Bagram air base to US control

By Kasia Klimasinska and Eltaf Najafizada

The Taliban’s top army commander rejected President Donald Trump’s demand for Afghanistan to return the Bagram air base to US control, warning that any hostility will trigger the “strongest” response.

“Afghanistan is fully independent, governed by its own people, and not dependent on any foreign power,” Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Fasihuddin Fitrat said Sunday at an event in Kabul on state-run TV. “We do not fear any bully or aggressor.”

ALSO READ: Trump warns of 'bad things' if Afghanistan does not return Bagram air base Trump threatened “BAD THINGS” for the Taliban-led country if it fails to comply, in a post on Truth Social. That followed comments from Trump earlier during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the US is trying to reclaim the base.