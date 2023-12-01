Home / World News / Talks continue on Israel-Hamas truce as airstrikes hit Gaza, says Qatar

Talks continue on Israel-Hamas truce as airstrikes hit Gaza, says Qatar

Israel and Hamas have traded blame, with each saying the other side violated the terms of the truce

An Israeli army flare is seen over the Gaza Strip (Photo: PTI)
AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Mediator Qatar said Friday that efforts are continuing to renew an Israel-Hamas truce and expressed deep regret over the resumption of Israeli bombardments after a weeklong cease-fire expired earlier in the day.

Israel and Hamas have traded blame, with each saying the other side violated the terms of the truce. Qatar, which has served as a mediator along with Egypt, appeared to be singling out Israel's role in the resumption of violence.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip in the first hours after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the territory. It urged the international community to move quickly to stop the violence.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

