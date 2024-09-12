Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Tamil party's support to Lanka's oppn presidential candidate in dispute

Tamil party's support to Lanka's oppn presidential candidate in dispute

However, the party's president, S Sritharan, who was in the UK at the time, said there was no such decision and they would be backing the Tamil common candidate P Ariyanethiran

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ranil, Wickremesinghe
Other than Premadasa, incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake are the front runners in the election (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A dispute has been brewing among the leaders of Sri Lanka's main Tamil party over its support to the main opposition challenger Sajith Premadasa in the September 21 presidential election.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on September 1 decided to back Premadasa in the election. The decision was taken at the central committee meeting of Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), the main constituent of the TNA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the party's president, S Sritharan, who was in the UK at the time, said there was no such decision and they would be backing the Tamil common candidate P Ariyanethiran.

Mavai Senathirajah, another party leader, told reporters on Wednesday that a party meeting held in Vauniya, with the participation of 10 executive committee members, decided to hold back the final decision on the matter until September 15.

Senior TNA leader M A Sumanthiran, however, said: ITAK decision to back Premadasa was final and is not under review.

The TNA had traditionally backed the main opposition candidates in the previous presidential elections.

More From This Section

Ukraine businesses hire more women, teens as labour shortages bite

Australia threatens fines for social media giants enabling misinformation

Former B'desh PM Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital, advised several tests

Bangladesh interim govt urges pause in Durga Puja activities during namaz

China's Li Qiang, Saudi crown prince discuss cooperation in several sectors

In 2019, the TNA backed Premadasa, who was defeated by Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The votes of 2.2 million registered voters from the Tamil regions would be crucial for any front-runner to gain the 50 per cent plus one vote required to be declared the winner.

Other than Premadasa, incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake are the front runners in the election.

Wickremesinghe recently visited Senathirajah in the north. Some of Senathirajah's reported remarks in recent days have indicated his desire to see Wickremesinghe re-elected with Tamil support.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sri Lanka's presidential election: No female contender amongst 38 nominees

Free on-arrival visa scheme to be implemented after Parl nod: Sri Lanka

Here's what is at stake in Sri Lanka's 1st election since economic collapse

NSA Ajit Doval calls on Sri Lankan Prez, discusses economic collaboration

India hands over first payment to Sri Lanka for hybrid power projects

Topics :sri lankaRanil WickramasinghePresidential election

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story