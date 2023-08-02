Home / Companies / News / Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

The solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid-2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually, said the company

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, on Wednesday, signed two power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for commissioning two solar power projects, 200 MW and 150 MW, respectively.

Located in Maharashtra, these projects of 200 MW and 150 MW will play a crucial role in fulfilling the state’s renewable energy targets, the company said in a press statement.

These initiatives also mark a significant milestone in the country's efforts to accelerate renewable energy adoption and combat climate change, it said.

The 200 MW and 150 MW solar installations are expected to be commissioned by mid-2025 and will generate a substantial amount of clean energy annually and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 428,800 tonnes and 311,200 tonnes annually, respectively.

Also Read: Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel

As part of the agreement, TPREL will provide clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, contributing significantly to the state's renewable energy targets.

TPREL has tied-up 930 MW with MSEDCL out of which 334 MW is presently supplied and the balance 596 MW will be commissioned in the next 12-18 months.

The total renewables capacity of TPREL till date stands at 7,783 MW with an installed capacity of 4,118 MW (solar - 3,136 MW and wind - 982 MW) and 3,665 MW under various stages of implementation including the present 350 MW.

Topics :Tata Power SolarSolar installationsolar projectsMahadiscomBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

