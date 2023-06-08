close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata Power Renewable Energy arm to set up 966 MW project for Tata Steel

We believe that renewable energy is the future, said T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tata Power

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd through its subsidiary TP Vardhaman Surya Limited, on Thursday, received letter of award (LOA) to set up 966 MW RTC (round-the-clock) hybrid renewable power for Tata Steel.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “This is one of the biggest industrial RTC power PPAs under Group Captive segment in the country. The project has the hybrid renewable capacity of 379 MW solar and 587 MW wind power.”

Shares of Tata Power Ltd, on Thursday, rose over 1 per cent at Rs 220.60 on BSE.
“We are pleased to partner with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited to secure a significant portion of our power requirements from renewable sources. This agreement aligns with our sustainability vision and will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions associated with our operations,” said T. V. Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel.

“We believe that renewable energy is the future, and this partnership enables us to take one of the steps towards achieving our target of net zero by 2045," he added.  
Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “Tata Power and Tata Steel are committed to jointly develop green energy solutions. The 966 MW RTC (Round-the-clock) hybrid renewable power project marks a significant step towards our combined efforts to accelerate the adoption of clean and green energy to meet the net zero target”.

Also Read

Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Indian steelmakers look for government support to go the green way

Fitch says outlook for Tata Steel positive, stable for JSW Steel

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Zomato deletes ad depicting Lagaan character 'Kachra' as recyclable items

API manufacturing facility in Bangalore receives GMP certificate: Biocon

Torrent Power raises Rs 600 cr through non-convertible debentures

RBI warns tech firms against unauthorised trading platforms on app stores

L&T Finance Holdings declares final dividend of Rs 2 per share; stock falls


Tata Steel, with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum, is one of the world’s most geographically diversified steel producers. This project will fulfil a significant part of Tata Steel’s green energy requirements in India, saving 23,89,160 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.
Tata Steel, will invest 26 per cent equity in the said project. The project will be commissioned by 1 June 2025 as per the arrangement, the company said.





Tata Steel

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Tata Power Tata Steel T V Narendran BS Web Reports renewable energy

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon