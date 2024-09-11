Tech firm executives to testify before US Senate about election threats

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google parent Alphabet's global affairs president Kent Walker, Meta's global affairs president Nick Clegg, Microsoft President Brad Smith and a representative from Adobe will testify at the Sept 18

US Senate
US officials have been attempting to crack down on efforts to spread disinformation. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:21 AM IST
Executives from major tech firms like Google, Adobe, Microsoft and Meta Platforms will testify next week at a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election threats.
 
Google parent Alphabet's global affairs president Kent Walker, Meta's global affairs president Nick Clegg, Microsoft President Brad Smith and a representative from Adobe will testify at the Sept. 18 hearing, a spokesperson from the office of Senator Mark Warner, who chairs the panel, confirmed.
 

US officials have been attempting to crack down on efforts to spread disinformation and misinformation online surrounding the Nov. 5 election in which Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will face off. Polls show a tight contest.
 
Previous US intelligence assessments have said that Russia, Iran and China have tried to meddle in American elections, allegations which those nations deny. Those nations have alleged that Washington interferes in their domestic affairs, claims that the US denies. Tech executives have testified previously before the US Congress over election-related hearings in recent years.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

