Tech firm executives to testify before US Senate about election threats

Executives from major tech firms like Google, Adobe, Microsoft and Meta Platforms will testify next week at a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election threats.



Google parent Alphabet's global affairs president Kent Walker, Meta's global affairs president Nick Clegg, Microsoft President Brad Smith and a representative from Adobe will testify at the Sept. 18 hearing, a spokesperson from the office of Senator Mark Warner, who chairs the panel, confirmed.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

US officials have been attempting to crack down on efforts to spread disinformation and misinformation online surrounding the Nov. 5 election in which Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will face off. Polls show a tight contest.

