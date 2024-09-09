Tehran a partner: Kremlin on report of missile supplies from Iran to Russia

The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a Wall Street Journal report that Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Iran is Russia's partner, and that the two countries are developing dialogue in all areas.



The Journal cited unidentified US and European officials as saying that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had seen the report but that not all such reports were correct.



"Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones," Peskov told reporters.

