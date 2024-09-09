Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tehran a partner: Kremlin on report of missile supplies from Iran to Russia

The Journal cited unidentified US and European officials as saying that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia

Russia, Russia flag
Tehran and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:53 PM IST
The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a Wall Street Journal report that Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Iran is Russia's partner, and that the two countries are developing dialogue in all areas.
 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had seen the report but that not all such reports were correct.
 
"Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones," Peskov told reporters.
 
Tehran and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with Iran supplying its Shahed drones to Russia's military.
 
Reports of Iran transferring missiles to Russia are "psychological warfare", senior Revolutionary Guards' commander Fazlollah Nozari said on Monday according to state media.
 

Any Iranian transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mark a sharp escalation in the Ukraine war, the United States said
on Friday.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

