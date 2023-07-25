Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Telegram has launched a new feature, called 'Stories', where users can share images and videos which will disappear after a set amount of time.

However, the feature is only limited to premium subscribers.

Last month, Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO, had announced that they were testing an Instagram-like stories feature with granular privacy controls.

Similar to how 'stories' feature work on Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook, Telegram users can share images and videos, add links and captions, as well as tag people and comment on other people’s 'stories'.





Telegram will also allow its users to choose how long their stories will remain visible. Premium subscribers can choose between four options — six hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours.

Telegram's stories will appear on top of the screen in a bar just like Instagram. Telegram Stories carried over a feature from its ‘Video Messages’ feature, allowing a user to add and post photos taken by the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Users can also create different lists of contacts and decide who gets to view their stories. A user can also hide stories from specific people by adding them to the ‘Hidden’ list in the ‘Contacts’ section.

Telegram Premium is currently available for Rs 319 per month and the annual subscription is for Rs 2,399.