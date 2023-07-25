Home / Technology / Apps / Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Telegram users can share images and videos, add links and captions, as well as tag people and comment on other people's 'stories'

BS Web Team New Delhi
The feature is only limited to premium subscribers

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Telegram has launched a new feature, called 'Stories', where users can share images and videos which will disappear after a set amount of time.

However, the feature is only limited to premium subscribers.

Last month, Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO, had announced that they were testing an Instagram-like stories feature with granular privacy controls.

Similar to how 'stories' feature work on Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook, Telegram users can share images and videos, add links and captions, as well as tag people and comment on other people’s 'stories'.

Telegram will also allow its users to choose how long their stories will remain visible. Premium subscribers can choose between four options — six hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours.

Also Read: To avoid net blackouts, TRAI may impose selective ban on WhatsApp, Telegram

Telegram's stories will appear on top of the screen in a bar just like Instagram. Telegram Stories carried over a feature from its ‘Video Messages’ feature, allowing a user to add and post photos taken by the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Users can also create different lists of contacts and decide who gets to view their stories. A user can also hide stories from specific people by adding them to the ‘Hidden’ list in the ‘Contacts’ section.

Telegram Premium is currently available for Rs 319 per month and the annual subscription is for Rs 2,399.

Although everyone can view Telegram Stories, only Premium subscribers can post a story presently. It is still unclear if the feature will be made available to free users in the future, as it is with most platforms.

Also Read: Elon Musk explains why he is dumping Twitter's name and iconic bird logo

Also Read

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex drops 224 pts in fag-end, Nifty below 19,400; Delta Corp sinks 23%

Elon Musk-owned Twitter changes blue bird logo to 'X' as part of rebranding

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

YouTube hikes prices on US premium plans; annual subscription up $20

Microsoft hit with EU antitrust complaint by German rival alfaview

Topics :TelegramInstagramFacebookwhatsapp

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story