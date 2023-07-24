Just hours after Elon Musk announced that Twitter's iconic bird logo would be changed to "X", the microblogging site's chief executive officer posted a series of tweets unveiling its plan for the future.

According to Linda Yaccarino, Twitter 2.0 will foray into payments and banking apart from its usual audio and video sharing and messaging. Her tweet also suggested that a lot of it will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

"X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine," she tweeted.

This also means that the platform will now serve as a social media and a fintech platform.

Yaccarino said the company has been working on this for the last eight months. She added that Twitter changed the way we communicate and "X will go further, transforming the global town square".

"There's absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well...everything. Elon Musk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world," she said in another tweet.





Searching X.com on the internet now redirects users to Twitter.com.

On Sunday, Twitter's owner Elon Musk announced that the social media company would change its logo soon.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow," he said.

Musk posted an image of a flickering "X" and later, in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, replied "Yes" when asked if the Twitter logo would change.

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he said in another tweet.

Musk had previously said that his takeover of Twitter last year was "an accelerant to creating X," a reference to the X.com company, which he founded in 1999. This company later evolved into PayPal.

Under Musk's tenure, since he bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp. It is in line with his vision to create a "super app" like China's WeChat. According to reports, Musk bought the domain X.com in 2017.





The X group of companies — or X Corp — initially had SpaceX and Neuralink under its ambit. Later, Tesla was made a part of it as well.

Finally, in April this year, Musk announced that Twitter was no longer an independent company but a part of the X Corp.

However, this is not the first time Musk has experimented with Twitter's logo. In April this year, the bird icon was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin's market value.