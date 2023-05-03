Home / World News / Terror attacks in Pakistan increased to 48 in April, 68 dead, 55 injured

Terror attacks in Pakistan increased to 48 in April, 68 dead, 55 injured

Pakistan witnessed a slight increase in the number of terror attacks in April with a total of 48 incidents, which led to 68 deaths and 55 injuries, according to a new report

Islamabad
Terror attacks in Pakistan increased to 48 in April, 68 dead, 55 injured

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan witnessed a slight increase in the number of terror attacks in April with a total of 48 incidents, which led to 68 deaths and 55 injuries, according to a new report.

In its report released on Tuesday, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the new figures were higher than the 39 militant attacks recorded in March, resulting in 58 deaths and 73 injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

The data showed a 23 per cent increase in militant attacks, a 17 per cent spike in deaths, and a 25 per cent decrease in the number of injured people, the Islamabad-based think tank said.

Fatalities among security forces also increased 35 per cent in April, it added.

Pakistani security have increased their operations against terror groups, the report said, adding that they killed at least 41 militants and arrested 40 in April.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the most affected province, with 49 per cent of the total attacks reported last month, according to the report.

Last week, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced that total of 293 people were killed and 521 others injured in 436 terrorist attacks in Pakistan since January this year.

--IANS

ksk/

Also Read

Afghanistan's Taliban regime warns Pakistan of consequences if attacked

Taliban terrorist attack in Pakistan kills 4 policemen, injures 6

Thousands protest against rising terrorism in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani security forces kill terrorist commander in Waziristan

2 killed as Pak Taliban militants take hostages at counter-terrorism centre

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh

Uber trips up 24% to 2.1 billion in Q1, sales grow 29% to $8.8 bn

Twitter played a role in Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, shows research

From Corona beer to the coronation, the crown is branding fit for a king

World Press Freedom Day 2023: Importance, theme, quotes and more

Topics :Pakistan Terrorsim

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story