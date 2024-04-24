Home / World News / Tesla planning to cut more than 6,000 jobs across Texas, California

Tesla planning to cut more than 6,000 jobs across Texas, California

Tesla also revealed plans to lay off 3,332 employees across multiple sites in California, according to separate WARN notices filed in that state

Tesla | Bloomberg Photo
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:37 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Dana Hull

Tesla Inc. plans to cut more than 6,000 jobs across Texas and California as part of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s demand to slash more than 10 per cent of the global workforce.
 
The reductions include 2,688 workers in Austin, where the electric vehicle maker is headquartered and has a major factory. Those cuts will begin during a 14-day period that starts June 14, according to a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Tesla also revealed plans to lay off 3,332 employees across multiple sites in California, according to separate WARN notices filed in that state.

Tesla had more than 140,000 employees globally before it started its largest-ever round of job cuts. While the automaker said on April 15 it was laying off more than 10 per cent of its workforce, the actual number of people ushered out may exceed 20,000, according to people familiar with the company’s planning.

The company employed more than 22,000 people in Austin at the end of last year. Tesla’s production facility there makes the Model Y and Cybertruck, though it wasn’t clear how many of the roles cut were factory jobs.

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

Tesla to introduce new models ahead of planned timeline, shares jump

Boeing, Spirit agree on $425 mn deal to address supplier's issues

Tesla could start selling Optimus robots by end of 2025: Elon Musk

Visa results beat Wall Street estimates on resilient consumer spending

China's fake-fashion retailers thrive on TikTok, Reddit and Discord

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tesla IncTesla Inc BoardElon Musk Tesla cars

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story