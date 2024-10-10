Tesla's China-made EV sales grow 19.2% in Sept, sells over 72K vehicles

Sales of US automaker Tesla's China-made electric vehicles rose 19.2 per cent in September from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Wednesday.



Deliveries of China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which are also exported to various markets including Europe, were up 1.9 per cent from the previous month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Tesla sold more than 72,000 EVs in China's domestic market, up 66 per cent year-on-year, its best month this year, according to a company statement on Thursday.



Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean lineups of EVs and plug-in hybrids, recorded its best month with a 45.56 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger vehicle sales to 417,603 units in September.

The 33,012 BYD cars, or 7.9 per cent of the total sales, were sold overseas, BYD's filing showed.

With the climb in September, Tesla saw a 12 per cent growth in China-made EV sales in the July-September period, its first quarterly rise this year.

More From This Section

The US EV giant has been extending incentives to encourage consumers in the world's largest auto market where rivals including Xpeng and Nio were racing to launch budget models.

It extended zero-interest financing in late September for some Model 3 and Model Y cars in China by another month to the end of October.

Tesla also plans to produce a six-seat variant of its best-selling, yet aging, Model Y in China from late 2025, Reuters reported.

The EV maker, due to unveil its robotaxi on Oct. 10, said it was on course to launch Full Self-Driving (FSD) advanced driver assistance software in China and Europe next year, pending approval from regulators.