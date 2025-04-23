Tesla's Q1 slump sees Musk shifting focus, but challenges loom for company

By Liam Denning

ALSO READ: Musk to spend less time at DOGE as Tesla's Q1 profits drop sharply Tesla Inc. reported abysmal numbers for the first quarter on Tuesday evening. Naturally, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk kicked off the call with a discussion on why he must fix America’s finances, facing down an army of alleged moochers.

For any other company’s stock, the combination of these results with Musk’s political priorities would spell doom. The closely watched metric of Tesla’s automotive gross margin, after stripping out sales of regulatory credits, slumped to 12.5 per cent; the lowest, according to Morgan Stanley, in over a decade, when Tesla was still more of a startup. Adjusted earnings came in almost 40 per cent below a consensus forecast that had been nosediving anyway. Tesla eked out positive free cash flow, but only through a combination of favorable moves in accounts payables and receivables, and by slashing capital expenditure almost in half.

To cap it all off, the electric-vehicle maker suspended guidance due to the recent “shifting global trade policy” that you may have heard about. There is a double irony here. First, Musk has had a fairly tight relationship with the US president doing much of that shifting. Second, Tesla’s guidance was hardly the brightest of beacons, somehow marrying volatility and vagueness in recent quarters.

Hence, as of writing this, after-hours trading has Tesla’s stock … up almost 5 per cent .

Given we already knew sales had slumped, and partly because of factory turnarounds to refresh the Model Y, one might argue the bad news was priced in already. That’s a stretch, though, when Tesla’s stock, despite sliding this year, still trades at 85 times forward earnings. Moreover, even idled production lines couldn’t account for the extent of the drop in sales this quarter.

The bigger factor lifting spirits was that, having defended the Department of Government Efficiency’s role in saving the country, Musk then explained he would nonetheless be stepping back a bit from this important work next month. He added, though, that this would still involve spending one or two days a week on DOGE, which still seems like a lot. This is some odd messaging. When the CEO’s relationship with the White House is damaging the brand, it is not advisable to lead the call that should be explaining the company’s worst earnings in years with a MAGA-gram — and then add that you will step back but only a bit.

The result is not just a sustained decline in Tesla's earnings but, importantly, also in the quality of those earnings. Ironically, the further right Musk moves, the further left Tesla's earnings swing. Those regulatory credits for EVs that Tesla sells — which aren't beloved by Republicans — accounted for 31 per cent of the company's pre-tax earnings last year. In the first quarter, they accounted for 101 per cent . In fact, strip out those credits, along with interest earned on Tesla's bank balance and "other" items like crypto marks, and underlying operations actually flipped to a loss.