Tesla to recall over 27,000 cybertrucks in US over rear-view image delay

Tesla said on Thursday it would recall most Cybertrucks in the US due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks, adding that a software update would resolve the issue.



The recall covers more than 27,000 Cybertrucks, Tesla said in a report filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The Cybertruck's system in the affected vehicles may not complete a shutdown process before it is commanded to boot up, resulting in a delay in displaying the rear-view image, Tesla said.



The image may not appear within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse, and the rear-view camera display may appear blank for up to six to eight seconds when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, the company said.

