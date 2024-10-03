Airlines suspend flights in region amidst rising Middle East tensions

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:
AEGEAN AIRLINES
The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until Oct. 31 and to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 6.
AIR ALGERIE
The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.
AIRBALTIC
Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 31.
AIR EUROPA
The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 7.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France on Sept. 30 suspended Paris-Tel Aviv and Paris-Beirut flights until Oct. 8.
KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least, the carrier said on Oct. 1.
The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.
AIR INDIA
The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
BULGARIA AIR
The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 15.
CATHAY PACIFIC
Hong Kobased Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.
DELTA AIR LINES
The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31.
EASYJET
The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.
EMIRATES
UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until Oct. 8.
ETIHAD AIRWAYS
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it was re-routing a number of its flights on Oct. 2 in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.
FLYDUBAI
The Emirati airline on Sept. 30 cancelled Dubai-Beirut flights until Oct. 7. It also cancelled flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel and Iran on Oct. 2-3 due to the temporary closure of a number of air spaces.
IAG
IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 7, the airline said in an e-mailed comment.
Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, while flights to Amman were cancelled until further notice.
IRAN AIR
The Iranian airline cancelled all flights to Beirut until further notice, a company spokesman told local media on Sept.
28.
IRAQI AIRWAYS
The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice, Iraq's transportation ministry said on Sept. 27.
ITA AIRWAYS
Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Oct. 31.
LOT
The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice, it said in an emailed comment on Sept. 20.
LUFTHANSA GROUP
The German airline group suspended flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31 while flights to Tehran have been suspended through Oct.
26. Flights to Beirut will be suspended until Nov. 30.
It said it will avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Jordanian airspace up to and including Oct. 2 amid an escalation of an armed conflict in the Middle East, suspending flights to and from Amman and Erbil.
SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec.
PEGASUS
The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct 7, a company spokesperson said.
RYANAIR
Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26.
QATAR AIRWAYS
The Qatari airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice.
SUNDAIR
The German airline cancelled Berlin-Beirut and Bremen-Beirut flights until Oct. 31.
UNITED AIRLINES
The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.
WIZZ AIR
The Hungary-based airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel through Oct. 3, it said in an emailed statement.
