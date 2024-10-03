Airlines suspend flights in region amidst rising Middle East tensions

The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 7.



AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France on Sept. 30 suspended Paris-Tel Aviv and Paris-Beirut flights until Oct. 8.

KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least, the carrier said on Oct. 1.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.



AIR INDIA

The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.



BULGARIA AIR

The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 15.



CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kobased Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.



DELTA AIR LINES

The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31.



EASYJET

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.



EMIRATES

UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights between Dubai and Beirut until Oct. 8.



ETIHAD AIRWAYS

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said it was re-routing a number of its flights on Oct. 2 in response to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.



FLYDUBAI

The Emirati airline on Sept. 30 cancelled Dubai-Beirut flights until Oct. 7. It also cancelled flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel and Iran on Oct. 2-3 due to the temporary closure of a number of air spaces.



IAG

IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 7, the airline said in an e-mailed comment.

Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, while flights to Amman were cancelled until further notice.



IRAN AIR

The Iranian airline cancelled all flights to Beirut until further notice, a company spokesman told local media on Sept.

28.



IRAQI AIRWAYS

The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice, Iraq's transportation ministry said on Sept. 27.



ITA AIRWAYS

Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Oct. 31.



LOT

The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice, it said in an emailed comment on Sept. 20.



LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group suspended flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31 while flights to Tehran have been suspended through Oct.

26. Flights to Beirut will be suspended until Nov. 30.

It said it will avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Jordanian airspace up to and including Oct. 2 amid an escalation of an armed conflict in the Middle East, suspending flights to and from Amman and Erbil.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec.

PEGASUS

The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct 7, a company spokesperson said.



RYANAIR

Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26.



QATAR AIRWAYS

The Qatari airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Beirut until further notice.



SUNDAIR

The German airline cancelled Berlin-Beirut and Bremen-Beirut flights until Oct. 31.



UNITED AIRLINES

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.



WIZZ AIR

The Hungary-based airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel through Oct. 3, it said in an emailed statement.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)