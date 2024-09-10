Teva faces fine for disparaging rival multiple sclerosis medicine: Report

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, will be hit with an EU antitrust fine in the coming weeks for disparaging a rival product to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis medicine Copaxone, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission in 2022 charged the Israeli company with breaching EU antitrust rules, saying its anti-competitive practices included misusing the patent system to artificially extend Copaxone's patent and shield it from competition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The EU competition enforcer's tough line underscores its concerns that such practices could stifle innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, with countries constrained by tight healthcare budgets.



The Commission declined to comment. Teva did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



The lorunning case against Teva started with EU dawn raids in 2019 that led to the opening of an investigation in 2021.



Companies found guilty of EU antitrust violations risk fines of as much as 10 per cent of their global annual turnover, although this is rare.



More From This Section