Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Thai police arrest driver, to identify victims of bus fire that killed 23

Thai police arrest driver, to identify victims of bus fire that killed 23

Trairong Phiwpan, head of the police forensic department, said 23 bodies were recovered from the bus

bus fire, School bus fire
The driver said he ran to grab a fire extinguisher from another bus that was traveling for the same trip but he could not put out the fire, and ran away because he panicked, Chayanont said | Photo: Reuters
AP Bangkok
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Thai police have arrested the driver of a bus carrying young students and teachers that caught fire and killed 23 in suburban Bangkok, as families arrived in the capital Wednesday to help identify their loved ones.

The bus carrying six teachers and 39 students in elementary and junior high school was traveling from Uthai Thani province, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Bangkok, for a school trip in Ayutthaya and Nonthaburi provinces Tuesday. The fire started while the bus was on a highway north of the capital and spread so quickly many were unable to escape.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trairong Phiwpan, head of the police forensic department, said 23 bodies were recovered from the bus. The recovery work and confirmation of the total dead had been delayed earlier because the burned vehicle, which was fueled with natural gas, remained too hot to enter for hours.

The families were driven from Uthai Thani in vans to the the forensic department at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday to provide their DNA samples for the identification process. Kornchai Klaiklung, assistant to the Royal Thai Police chief, told reporters the forensics team was working as fast as it could to identify the victims.

The driver, identified by the police as Saman Chanput, surrendered Tuesday evening several hours after the fire. Police said they have charged him with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries, failing to stop to help others and failing to report the accident.

The driver told investigators he was driving normally until the bus lost balance at its front left tire, hit another car and scraped a concrete highway barrier, causing the sparks that ignited the blaze, Chayanont Meesati, deputy regional police chief, told reporters.

More From This Section

Walz, Vance argue their running mates would reduce Mideast instability

Hydrogen project investments are accelerating but uncertainty remains: IEA

Trump, Harris campaigns claim victories after fierce arguments in VP debate

White House sides with union as dockworker strike enters second day

Taiwan shuts down ahead of Typhoon Krathon's arrival, heavy rain forecast

The driver said he ran to grab a fire extinguisher from another bus that was traveling for the same trip but he could not put out the fire, and ran away because he panicked, Chayanont said.

Police said they are also investigating whether the bus company followed all safety standards.

In an interview with public broadcaster Thai PBS, bus company owner Songwit Chinnaboot said the bus was inspected for safety twice a year as required and that the gas cylinders had passed the safety standards. He also said he would compensate the victims' families as best as he could.

Three students are hospitalized, and the hospital said two of them were in serious condition. A 7-year-old girl suffered burns on her face, and a surgeon said doctors were doing their best to try to save her eyesight.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

25 feared dead in Bangkok as school bus catches fire; rescue efforts on

Thailand legalises same-sex marriage, allows couples to wed from January

Thailand's Schengen-like visa, DTV, & new visa options: What you must know

India palm oil output to triple in 6 years as farmers plant more: Agrovet

Watch: Thai woman survives two-hour struggle with python, rescued by police

Topics :ThailandFire accidentDeath toll

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story