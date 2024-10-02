Trump, Harris campaigns claim victories after fierce arguments in VP debate

The Trump and Harris campaigns have claimed victories in the vice-presidential debate as their running mates, Senator J D Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, battled fiercely in a live televised debate wherein they tried to convince their fellow Americans to support, vote and elect them. But unlike the presidential debate, this one lacked high-clash moments. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The only vice-presidential debate was hosted by CBS News in New York. As the two vice presidential candidates concluded the 90-minute debate, Walz patted Vance on the side of his arm, and Vance gave Walz a pat on the back.

Usha, wife of the US Senator from Ohio gave Vance a warm hug. Vance then introduced Usha to the moderators.

Thank you guys for hosting, he said. The Walzes also chatted with the moderators.

I think it was a good debate. The public got to see a contrast, and I think the ending sums it up. The democracy issue is important, Walz told reporters after the couple picked pepperoni pizza from Justino's pizza in the city.

More From This Section

"Senator (J D) Vance unequivocally won tonight's debate in dominating fashion. It was the best debate performance from any Vice-Presidential candidate in history, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, from the Trump Campaign said soon after the conclusion of the debate in New York.

Senator Vance spoke the truth, eloquently prosecuted the case against Kamala Harris' failed record, and effectively held Governor Tim Walz accountable for his lies on behalf of the Harris-Biden Administration, they claimed.

But the Harris Campaign thought otherwise.

Tonight, Governor Walz showed exactly why Vice President Harris picked him: he is a leader who cares about the issues that matter most to the American people. In the debate, Americans got to see a real contrast: a straight talker focused on sharing real solutions, and a slick politician who spent the whole night defending Donald Trump's division and failures, Harris-Walz Campaign Chair Jen O'Malley Dillon.

On every single issue the economy, health care, foreign policy, reproductive freedom, gun violence Governor Walz won. He spoke passionately about the Vice President's vision for a new way forward for the country. And in what was the most critical moment of the entire debate, which came in its final exchange, he stood up for our Constitution, while Vance admitted he'd put Trump ahead of the country, she said.

According to Dillon, Walz showed once again that he would be an experienced governing partner on day one for Vice President Harris as they worked together to deliver for working families. And he showed that he continues to be a powerful force on the campaign trail, holding Vance accountable while sounding the alarm on Trump's Project 2025 agenda, she said.

The choice facing the American people in November was on full display tonight: between charting a new way forward or going backwards. Vice President Harris believes that the American people deserve to see her and Trump on the debate stage one more time. She will be in Atlanta on October 23 Donald Trump should step up and face the voters, Dillon said.

However, according to the Trump Campaign, Vance perfectly articulated the Trump-Vance vision to make America safe again with their plan to launch the largest mass deportation operation in history; to make America strong again with peace through a strong foreign policy agenda; and to make America wealthy again by cutting taxes, unleashing American energy dominance, and ending inflation.

Tonight, Senator Vance proved why President Trump chose him as his running mate. Together, they make the strongest and most dynamic presidential ticket ever, and they are going to win on November 5," said Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita in a statement issued by the Trump Campaign.

Following the debate, Nourbese Flint, President of All In Action Fund in a statement alleged that Donald Trump orchestrated the largest rollback of abortion access in 50 years and has continued to promote dangerous, untrue rhetoric about life-saving care.

And tonight, Vance tried to hide their very dangerous anti-abortion, anti-women, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ, anti-family, and anti-democracy agenda with platitudes and nonanswers. Just because someone says they are taking away your rights with a smile doesn't make it less dangerous, she said.

"What we know is that abortion bans are dangerous, that Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller's deaths were preventable, and that there is a clear and stark decision facing the American people. One in Harris/Walz, who believes in our freedom, our future, and that abortion should be available, accessible, and affordable for all who need it. And the other in Trump/Vance, who are trying to return our communities to a dangerous time that stripped away our rights, our liberties, and our ability to make decisions about our families," Flint said.

Jennifer Driver, senior director of Reproductive Rights at SIX Action slammed Vance on his comments on abortion rights.

"Tonight, when asked about abortion access, Vance repeated the same sound bite we've heard beforewe should leave it to the states. This plan is dangerous, she said.

Climate Power executive director Lori Lodes alleged that Vance refused to say that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, refused to say that carbon pollution causes climate change, refused to say that women deserve access to reproductive health careand talked over two moderators to complain about being fact-checked.

"It was 90 minutes that put the choices in this election in the spotlight. While Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have a plan to lower costs, address the climate crisis, and lead the country with compassion and character, Donald Trump and Vance want to drag us backwards with divisiveness, self-interest, and loyalty to their rich, Big Oil donors above all else, she said.

Progressive Change Campaign Committee said that the debate is a reminder for all Democrats: Trump could win.

Tim Walz held his own making the case that Kamala Harris will fight for working families while Trump helps billionaires. Walz advocated for farmers, unions, teachers, nurses, truck drivers, and everyday working families, it said.

Sadly, Vance was calm and disciplined on the debate stage, even as he advocated crazy, dangerous stuff -- like a national abortion ban, tax cuts for billionaires, and better locks on school doors instead of fewer guns in schools, the committee said.