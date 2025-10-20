Home / World News / Three injured in shooting at Oklahoma State University residence hall

Three injured in shooting at Oklahoma State University residence hall

Initial reports indicate the shooting happened when people arrived at the residence hall after attending a large private party off-campus

Police became aware of the shooting at Carreker East residence hall after shooting victims arrived at off-campus locations and reported the incident (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Stillwater
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
A shooting at an Oklahoma State University residence hall wounded at least three people early Sunday morning, according to a university spokesperson.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

Initial reports indicate the shooting happened when people arrived at the residence hall after attending a large private party off-campus, university police said. Officers responded at about 3:40 am.

University police Chief Michael Beckner said in a statement posted online that there were multiple victims, one of whom was known to be a student at the school. A university spokesperson said at least three people were shot. All were being treated at hospitals.

Police became aware of the shooting at Carreker East residence hall after shooting victims arrived at off-campus locations and reported the incident.

The university is located in the city of Stillwater, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northeast of Oklahoma City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

