Home / World News / Three killed in US strike against Venezuelan 'narcoterrorists', says Trump

Three killed in US strike against Venezuelan 'narcoterrorists', says Trump

Further in his post, calling the drug trafficking cartels as a threat to US, Trump put forth a warning that the government would haunt back

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area (Photo: Reuters)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three people were killed by the US military in another deadly strike on a vessel in international waters "transporting illegal narcotics" from Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said.

US President Trump announced a second kinetic strike by the US Military against drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the Southcom area.

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, the US President stated that the strike had occurred while the narcoterrorists from Venezuela were transporting illegal narcotics in International waters, calling it a deadly weapon poisoning the Americans.

"This morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the US," the post read.

Further in his post, calling the drug trafficking cartels as a threat to US, Trump put forth a warning that the government would haunt back.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to US National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital US Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No US Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED -- IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!" the post further read.

Earlier on September 3, the United States killed 11 people in a deadly military strike against an alleged drug boat linked to the Venezuela cartel 'Tren de Aragua'.

"Earlier this morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. TDA is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation, operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro, responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revival

China accuses US of bullying over tariffs on Russian oil purchases

The fleeting fantasy of a monarch who would return to save Nepal

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

Xi Jinping urges 'orderly exit' of outdated production capacity: Report

Topics :Donald TrumpVenezuelaUnited StatesUS governmentUS Military

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story