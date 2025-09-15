Home / World News / Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revival

Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revival

She begins her term with a promise to fight corruption, which is the foremost challenge in the fragile economy

Nepal PM
premium
Sushila Karki, interim prime minister of Nepal.
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nepal has entered a new political phase after youth-led demonstrations forced out the previous government. The protests — mainly fuelled by economic frustrations — culminated in the appointment of former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. She begins her term with a promise to fight corruption, which is the foremost challenge in the fragile economy.
 
Corruption and governance pressure
 
Nepal’s global corruption ranking has barely shifted. It ranged from 113-117 from 2019 to 2021, and though it improved slightly to 107 in 2024, the country still lies in the bottom half worldwide. Transparency International, which comes out with the corruption index, noted rising corruption in import/export processes, public services, tax payments, and contracts in 2024 in the country, underscoring why anti-graft anger became the central demand of the GenZ-led protests. 
 
Sectoral composition of Nepal’s economy
 
Services dominate Nepal’s economy, accounting for over 55 per cent of GDP in 2023-24, much of it linked to tourism and hospitality. Agriculture remained steady at 21-22 per cent, while manufacturing lagged at just 4-5 per cent. With the uprising fresh in global headlines, Nepal’s tourism sector, already sensitive to instability, faces new uncertainty. 
 
Remittances as economy’s lifeline
 
Remittances surged to 33.1 per cent of GDP in 2024, up from 
25.3 per cent in 2023. While this supports households, it also unde­r­scores dependence on migrant workers and the abse­n­ce of jobs at home, an imbalance that risks fuelling further discontent among young Nepalis.  
                                       

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China accuses US of bullying over tariffs on Russian oil purchases

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

Xi Jinping urges 'orderly exit' of outdated production capacity: Report

US to press ahead with TikTok ban if China keeps tariff, tech demands

Trump to hold call with Xi on Friday as TikTok deal framework is finalised

Topics :NepalProtestyouthPrime Minister Office

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story