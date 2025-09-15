Datanomics: New Nepal PM faces challenges from graft to economic revival

Nepal has entered a new political phase after youth-led demonstrations forced out the previous government. The protests — mainly fuelled by economic frustrations — culminated in the appointment of former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. She begins her term with a promise to fight corruption, which is the foremost challenge in the fragile economy.

Corruption and governance pressure

Nepal’s global corruption ranking has barely shifted. It ranged from 113-117 from 2019 to 2021, and though it improved slightly to 107 in 2024, the country still lies in the bottom half worldwide. Transparency International, which comes out with the corruption index, noted rising corruption in import/export processes, public services, tax payments, and contracts in 2024 in the country, underscoring why anti-graft anger became the central demand of the GenZ-led protests.