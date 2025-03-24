Tiger Woods confirms romance with Donald Trump Jr's ex-wife Vanessa Trump

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr , by sharing two photos on social media. Alongside the images, he captioned the post with, "Love is in the air."

The two were recently seen at Torrey Pines in San Diego, accompanied by her daughter, Kai. Their appearance coincided with Woods’ attendance at the Genesis Invitational, where he served as the tournament host and presented the winner’s trophy.

Kai Trump is a student at the Benjamin School, where she is classmates with Woods' children, Sam and Charlie. This week, she and Charlie participated in a prestigious invitation-only junior golf tournament, news agency Associated Press reported.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods shared on X, where he has 6.4 million followers. He further said, "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

One of the shared photos shows Woods and Vanessa Trump posing together, while another captures them in a hammock, with her arm resting on his chest as he looks upward.

Rumours about their relationship had been circulating for weeks in celebrity news circles. Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years, and the former couple shares five children.

The announcement follows Woods’ recent revelation on March 11 that he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon, an injury that will keep him out of the Masters and likely sideline him for the rest of the year.

Woods, the 82-time TOUR winner, has two children from his marriage to Elin Nordegren, which ended in 2010 after reports of his extramarital affairs. His last relationship before Vanessa Trump was with Erica Herman, which lasted around seven years before ending in October 2022.

Woods has shared the golf course with Donald Trump multiple times. In 2019, Trump honoured him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In February this year, Woods met Trump at the White House to discuss the divided state of professional golf, particularly in light of the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.