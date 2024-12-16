TikTok's potential US ban explained: Can Trump save it from shutdown?

The debate over TikTok’s future in the US has intensified, as lawmakers and regulatory bodies ramp up efforts to address the growing national security concerns tied to the Chinese-owned app. In a significant move, a recent federal appeals court ruling retained the deadline, thereby stepping up pressure on tech majors Apple and Google to prepare for TikTok’s removal from their app stores unless ByteDance complies with the divestiture mandate.

President Joe Biden signed a law in April this year requiring ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company based in China, to divest its ownership of the app by January 19, 2025, or face a US ban. With 170 million users in the US, TikTok’s vast influence has triggered alarms over potential data privacy risks and the app’s perceived ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), raising the stakes for tech companies and policymakers alike.

If the law takes effect on January 19 without intervention, TikTok will be removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Although the Department of Justice clarified that this would not immediately block existing users from accessing the app, the lack of updates and support would render TikTok obsolete over time. For creators and businesses that rely on TikTok for income and engagement, the app’s potential removal disrupts their digital presence and livelihood.

US lawmakers issue warning to TikTok CEO

Lawmakers, including Representatives John Moolenaar, a Republican, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat, have issued strong warnings to TikTok and its CEO Shou Zi Chew, stressing the urgency of a “qualified divestiture”. In a joint letter, they stated that Congress has acted decisively to protect US national security and safeguard millions of American users from the CCP’s potential influence, further highlighting the app’s contentious role in the geopolitical arena.

Adding to the pressure, lawmakers have called on Apple and Google to comply with the January 19 deadline by banning TikTok from their app stores unless ByteDance divests its ownership. Although neither company has publicly commented on the matter, their compliance would mark a pivotal moment in the escalating conflict between the US government and foreign-owned digital platforms.

Earlier in 2020, India had also banned the popular app citing similar reasons. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology alleged that these apps posed threats to India's sovereignty, security, and public order. The ban was part of a broader strategy to scrutinise Chinese technology's penetration into Indian society amid rising concerns over data privacy and national security.

Trump may reverse TikTok ban decision

However, there could be some relief in store for TikTok. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to intervene to prevent the ban, signalling potential resistance to its divestment in the US. While Trump has not yet disclosed details of his proposed plan, his involvement may add another layer of uncertainty to the heightened legal battle in the US.

Why is TikTok under scrutiny in the US?

ByteDance and TikTok remain under intense scrutiny for alleged susceptibility to Chinese government influence, which critics claim could enable Beijing to access sensitive user data or manipulate content to suit its interests.

Central to these tensions is ByteDance’s Chinese ownership, which critics argue is subject to stringent Chinese data security laws. These laws allegedly require companies to cooperate with the government, fueling fears that TikTok’s user data could be exploited by the CCP. Republican Senator Josh Hawley emphasized these concerns, warning that TikTok’s connection to Beijing poses a direct risk to US national security interests.

TikTok appeals to remove ban

In response to the court ruling, TikTok has filed an emergency appeal with the US Supreme Court, seeking a temporary block on the divestiture law while it awaits further judicial review.

The company has argued that this legislation poses an existential threat to its US operations, warning that removing TikTok from mobile platforms would leave it unusable for millions of Americans. Without ongoing support and updates, TikTok has claimed that the platform’s functionality would ultimately be dismantled, significantly affecting its American user base and business operations.

TikTok faces ban in Canada as well

Beyond the US, TikTok is also facing heightened scrutiny in Canada, where the government last month ordered the dissolution of TikTok Technology Canada Inc. following a national security review of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. While TikTok has filed a judicial appeal to challenge the order last week, the Canadian government has clarified that it is not currently blocking access to the app, which remains available to its 14 million Canadian users.

The company argued that the national security review process was procedurally unfair and disproportionate, seeking to overturn the decision in court.