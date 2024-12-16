A life dedicated to music: Who was tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain?

The music world mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, who passed away on early Monday morning in San Francisco, United States, at the age of 73. His family, through their representative, confirmed that we lost him to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition, following weeks of hospitalisation.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, Zakir Hussain elevated Indian classical music to global recognition, blending traditional rhythms with contemporary and international genres. His contributions as a tabla player, composer, music producer, and educator have left a mark on the music world.

Early life and music training

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. He inherited his passion and talent for music from his father and began performing professionally as a teenager. Educated at St Michael’s High School and St Xavier’s College in Mumbai, he demonstrated extraordinary promise from a young age.

Hussain transformed the role of the tabla, elevating it from a supporting instrument to the centerpiece of classical performances. His intricate rhythms and expressive playing style garnered widespread acclaim both in India and abroad.

Zakir Hussain married his wife, Antonia Minnecola, a Kathak dancer and teacher who also managed his career. They had two daughters, Anisa and Isabella Qureshi. Anisa, a UCLA graduate, is a filmmaker, while Isabella is studying dance in Manhattan, US.

Hussain’s brothers, Taufiq Qureshi and Fazal Qureshi, are also accomplished percussionists, continuing the family’s musical tradition.

Global contributions to music

Over a career spanning nearly six decades, Hussain collaborated with legendary Indian artists such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan. He also broke new ground internationally, creating iconic fusion bands like Shakti with John McLaughlin and Planet Drum with Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead. These unconventional collaborations expanded the reach of Indian classical music, making it accessible to audiences worldwide.

He garnered acclaim for his work as the music advisor for the Malayalam film Vanaprastham (1999), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the AFI Los Angeles International Film Festival and won prestigious awards at the Istanbul International Film Festival, Mumbai International Film Festival, and the National Film Awards in 2000.

Hussain also contributed to the soundtracks of films such as In Custody and The Mystic Masseur by Ismail Merchant. His tabla performances were also added to scores to Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now and Bernardo Bertolucci’s Little Buddha.

Hussain was also a founding member of Tabla Beat Science, a world music supergroup led by American musician Bill Laswell, which blended traditional Indian rhythms with contemporary electronic and global music styles. In 2016, Hussain performed at the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert at the White House, hosted by then-US President Barack Obama.

Films and acting

As a performer, Hussain appeared in numerous films such as the documentary Zakir and His Friends (1998) and The Speaking Hand: Zakir Hussain and the Art of the Indian Drum (2003), directed by Sumantra Ghosal. Hussain also showcased his acting talents as Inder Lal in the 1983 Merchant Ivory film Heat and Dust, where he served as an associate music director.

Books on Zakir Hussain

In 2018, filmmaker and author Nasreen Munni Kabir wrote about Hussain’s life and career in the book ‘Zakir Hussain: A Life in Music’. The work was based on 15 interview sessions conducted over 2016 and 2017.

Zakir Hussain: Awards and honours

Zakir Hussain’s contributions were recognised with numerous prestigious awards:

Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023): Among India’s highest civilian honours.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1990): One of the youngest recipients of this national recognition for excellence in performing arts.

Grammy awards: A four-time Grammy winner, including his historic first win in 1992 for Planet Drum and three wins in 2024 for As We Speak, This Moment, and Pashto.

National Heritage Fellowship (1999): The United States’ highest award for traditional arts, presented by First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Kalidas Samman (2006): For exceptional contributions to the arts.

Kyoto Prize (2022): Japan’s prestigious award for global achievement in music.

In addition, he received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from Mumbai University in 2022 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Jazz Center in 2017.

Grammy nominations and wins

Zakir Hussain received seven Grammy nominations of which he won four:

Raga Aberi (1995): Best World Music Album (Nomination)

Golden Strings of the Sarode (2006): Best Traditional World Music Album (Nomination)

Global Drum Project (2009): Best Contemporary World Music Album (Win)

The Melody of Rhythm (2010): Best Classical Crossover Album (Nomination)

In February 2024, Hussain was nominated in three categories and won all of them. This included:

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: As We Speak

Best Global Music Album: This Moment

Best Global Music Performance: Pashto

Influences beyond music

Zakir Hussain’s dedication to music extended beyond performance. He mentored generations of musicians at institutions like the Ali Akbar College of Music and conducted workshops worldwide. He often referred to himself as a lifelong student of music.

Tributes have poured in from leaders, musicians, and fans worldwide. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco described him as a “cultural bridge-builder” whose influence would resonate for generations. Composer Ricky Kej and singer Anup Jalota mourned his loss.