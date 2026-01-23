TikTok seals long-awaited deal to operate in US, averts nationwide ban

By Alexandra S. Levine

TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. have closed a long-awaited deal to transfer parts of its US operations to American investors, securing the popular video app’s future in the US and avoiding a nationwide ban.

The social media company has officially established a US entity with three managing investors: Oracle Corp., private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC, and Abu Dhabi-based investment company MGX. TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew — who will continue running ByteDance’s most valuable asset globally — gets a seat on the board. His lieutenant Adam Presser will helm the American venture as CEO.

A TikTok sale concludes a yearslong geopolitical and regulatory tug-of-war that, for half a decade, has threatened to shut down TikTok in the US over national security concerns. Congress originally passed legislation in 2024 to ban the app unless ByteDance sold TikTok – citing concerns that the Chinese government could abuse access to US user data or use the app to push narratives preferred by Beijing. TikTok has maintained neither has happened. A deal was initially supposed to be done by January 2025 to avoid a ban, but US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for a deal on several occasions to give TikTok more time. The resolution, years after a potential ban was first discussed, is a win for small businesses, big brands and content creators whose livelihoods depend on TikTok, and for the roughly 200 million US users who frequent the app each month for news and entertainment.

Under the arrangement — originally announced by the Trump administration in September — new investors including Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX will own 50 per cent of the new TikTok US entity. Existing ByteDance investors will control 30.1 per cent of the new company, and ByteDance will hold 19.9 per cent, in accordance with the law. The new entity will be responsible for moderating content on TikTok and protecting US users’ data. It will be governed by a new, seven-member majority-American board. Oracle, already a longtime TikTok cloud computing partner, will serve as a security guard charged with ensuring TikTok is following the law.