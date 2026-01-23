Trump admin halts use of human fetal tissue in NIH funded research

The Trump administration announced Thursday that human fetal tissue derived from abortions can no longer be used in research funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The policy, long urged by anti-abortion groups, expands restrictions issued during President Donald Trump's first term.

The government has funded research involving fetal tissue for decades, under both Republican and Democratic administrations. The tissue, which otherwise would be thrown away, has been critical for certain research, including ways to fight HIV and cancer. Opponents of fetal tissue use say there are now alternatives, although many scientists say there aren't always adequate substitutes.

In a statement Thursday, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya acknowledged the agency "has long maintained policies governing the responsible and limited use of human fetal tissue in biomedical research." Its use has declined since 2019. The USD 47 billion agency counted just 77 projects funded in 2024 that included fetal tissue.