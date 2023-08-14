Home / World News / Time to move on: Zuckerberg clears doubts over cage fight with Elon Musk

Time to move on: Zuckerberg clears doubts over cage fight with Elon Musk

Earlier, the Tesla CEO claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta's platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement on Threads

ANI US
The tension between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Musk intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads, which is the biggest competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), social media platform in July | Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said it's "time to move on" from the speculation on a cage fight with Elon Musk, whom he said is not serious about it.

Taking to his social media Threads application account, Zuckerberg said, "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. | offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needssurgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

The tension between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Musk intensified after the initial success of Meta's Threads, which is the biggest competitor to X (formerly known as Twitter), social media platform in July.

Thread app is similar to the X, the Musk-owned platform, which got 30 million users on its first day.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta's platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement on Threads and requested netizens not to buy into whatever Musk says.

"I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg further said that was not holding his breath for Musk and will share the details of the fight when he is ready.

He added, "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card."

Musk took notice of Zuckerberg's post and reacted to it with a series of tweets.

"If Zuck my really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won't soon forget...Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready," Musk wrote."Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session," he added.

Also Read

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's war of words over cage fight escalates

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg's cage fight likely to be hosted in Italy?

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Musk, Zuckerberg lead a $852 billion surge among world's richest people

Hong Kong activists partially win to quash convictions over 2019 protest

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

North Korean leader slams 'irresponsible' officials as typhoon hits country

Kim Jong Un orders increased missile production ahead of US-S Korea drills

Bangladesh reports 11 more deaths due to dengue, total tally at 398

Topics :Elon MuskMark Zuckerberg

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story