Tired of dating apps? You're not alone; survey says 79% Gen Z feel the same

A recent Forbes Health survey shows that young people are particularly affected, with 79 per cent of Gen Z and 80 per cent of Millennials feeling exhausted of dating apps

Dating apps
Representational image (Source/Unsplash)
Abhijeet Kumar
May 22 2024
Despite the widespread adoption of dating apps, their popularity has sparked concerns over potential overuse. While these platforms help people connect, an increasing number of users are sounding the alarm about the risk of addiction. A recent Forbes Health survey found that 79 per cent of Gen Z users in the US experience fatigue from using these apps.

The survey, which targeted individuals who used dating apps in the past year, aimed to gauge the extent of this fatigue and identify the main causes.

Generational analysis revealed that young people are particularly affected, with 79 per cent of Gen Z and 80 per cent of Millennials feeling exhausted, compared to 77 per cent of Gen X and 70 per cent of Baby Boomers.

Overall, 78 per cent of participants reported feeling burnt out by dating apps to some degree—constantly, frequently, or occasionally.

Forbes Health suggests several reasons for this fatigue. About 40 per cent of users cited the inability to form genuine connections, while others felt let down by people. Some also mentioned feelings of rejection.

Current dating trends contribute to this exhaustion: 41 per cent of respondents admitted to ghosting someone, 38 per cent experienced catfishing, and 27 per cent were subjected to love bombing. Alarmingly, 18 per cent reported encounters with racism, sexism, or abuse.

The survey found that users spend an average of 51 minutes per day on dating apps, with women spending slightly more time (52 minutes) than men (49 minutes). Experts recommend reducing usage to 30 minutes a day with breaks.

When asked which dating apps they had used in the past 12 months, 49 per cent of survey respondents reported using Tinder.

Commenting on the survey, Forbes Health lead editor Jessica DiGiacinto said, “While dating app fatigue is a very real experience, experts within the field express that these platforms can offer a positive experience with good outcomes for many people, such as building self-esteem. It’s about managing your time wisely and ensuring you notice if you start to feel any negative emotions.”

“As with many things, it’s advised to use dating apps in moderation. If it feels like an app is taking you away from other fulfilling activities or you’re constantly thinking about using it, then it may be time to re-examine your dating app use,” said DiGiacinto.

First Published: May 22 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

