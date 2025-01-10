Top celebrities affected by LA fires: Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, and more

Numerous Hollywood celebrities are among the ones affected by the devastating California wildfires. While some homes were saved at the last minute, many more turned to ashes. On Tuesday, January 7, the first fire broke out in Pacific Palisades.

Then came the Eaton Fire (also known as the Close Fire), which started at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and spread over 10,000 acres near Pasadena and Altadena by late Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, January 8, at 6:15 a.m., the Woodley Fire had seized around 30 acres while the Hurst fire, in the north of the region near San Fernando, covered over 700 acres.

Hollywood celebrities who lived in the neighborhood for decades were among the almost 1,80,000 of the displaced population in the ultra posh locality. Some have lost their homes, including Anna Faris, Ricki Lake, Heidi Montag, Leighton Meester, Cary Elwes, Cameron Mathison, Spencer Pratt, and Adam Brody.

As the fire spread, many others have also reported that they have evacuated, including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Mario Lopez, Molly Sims, Kid Cudi, Tom Hanks, MIley Cyrus, Jaimie Lee Curtis, Ben Affleck, Adam Sandler, Mandy Moore, Steven Spielberg, Mark Hamil and Bebe Rexha.

Priyanka Chopra also posted a video of the wildfire from her house in Los Angeles, praising firemen and first responders for their tireless work and expressing sympathy for those affected.

Top celebrities who have lost homes in California wildfires

1. John Goodman

John Stephen Goodman, a Hollywood actor best known for playing Dan Conner on the television show Roseanne (1988), suffered greatly when his home was burned by wildfires that spread across the Los Angeles area. He has hosted Saturday Night Live fourteen times since 1975 and was honored with two American Comedy Awards.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton posted on Instagram, “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burned to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience". Hilton is a popular American media personality.

3. Eugene Levy

The Canadian comedian and actor Eugene Levy, who has won multiple awards and appeared in the American Pie series, was subjected to nature's fury in the shape of a wildfire. The devastating Pacific Palisades fire destroyed his home. He has received a Grammy, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards during his career.

4. Billy Crystal

According to CNN, actor Billy Crystal and his wife Janice expressed their profound sadness over the loss of their home, where they had lived for over 40 years. He said, “Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away".

5. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

As their home caught fire during the Pacific Palisades fires, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag shared their horrifying experience on social media.

6. Cary Elwes

Cary Elwes, who starred in Princess Bride, drove through the streets of Los Angeles on Tuesday night while filming his evacuation from Malibu, which was hit by the devastating Palisades Fire.

7. James Woods

Another well-known celebrity whose home was destroyed in a fire in Los Angeles is James Howard Woods. In addition to being nominated for two Academy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, he has won several other honors, including three Emmys and a Golden Globe.

LA Fires 2025: What led to the fires?

Officials have not yet determined how the fires started, but they began during a high-risk major windstorm. The National Weather Service described the fire weather as "about as bad as it gets" due to a combination of drought-like conditions in Southern California, which have seen less than 10% of the region's average rainfall since October 1, and strong offshore winds that struck the area on Tuesday. The agency issued a red flag warning, indicating that 19 million people were at increased risk of a fire.

Wind gusts exceeding 70 mph were recorded at several locations throughout the region, citing California's recent history of lurching between drought and heavy rainfall. High winds were "making it extremely challenging" for firefighters on the scene, Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley said, leaving them unable to air-drop water onto the fires. Efforts to contain the fire are still ongoing.