Total solar eclipse: Why August 12 event is special for many across Europe

Europe is preparing for a rare celestial spectacle on Wednesday, August 12, when a total solar eclipse will sweep across parts of the continent. The Moon will completely block the Sun for viewers in Iceland and northern Spain, while the UK and much of Europe will witness a dramatic partial eclipse. The event is attracting skywatchers and tourists, particularly in Spain, where the eclipse will occur close to sunset.

What is the significance of this eclipse?

The eclipse is significant because total solar eclipses are visible only along a relatively narrow path, making them rare at any given location. For mainland Western Europe, this is the first total solar eclipse since 1999, according to the BBC.

The UK, however, will see only a partial eclipse, with London expected to experience about 91 per cent coverage of the Sun. For scientists, totality also provides a valuable opportunity to study the Sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, which is normally difficult to observe because the bright solar disc overwhelms it. Why are people excited to witness it? The next solar eclipse of similar magnitude visible from the British Isles will occur in 2081, while the next total solar eclipse visible from the UK is expected in 2090. During totality, daylight can suddenly give way to darkness as the Moon completely covers the Sun. The sky can take on a twilight-like appearance, temperatures can dip, and the Sun's corona becomes visible around the dark silhouette of the Moon.

With the Sun obscured by the Moon by about 96 per cent across the whole of the UK, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many across the country. The spectacle is driving a surge in interest in eclipse tourism. Hotels and accommodation in areas along the path of totality in Spain and elsewhere have seen strong demand, as visitors seek locations with the best chance of experiencing the brief period of complete darkness, reports the BBC. Where else will the eclipse be seen? The path of totality will stretch across northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland, the North Atlantic, northern Spain and a small part of northeastern Portugal. Iceland and Spain will offer some of the most accessible viewing locations in Europe.

Much of the rest of Europe will experience a partial eclipse. In London, the eclipse will begin at around 6:17 pm local time, reach its maximum at about 7:13 pm, with around 91 per cent of the Sun covered, and end at about 8:06 pm. In Madrid, coverage will reach about 99 per cent, although the city is outside the narrow path of totality. How is a solar eclipse formed? A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun and the three bodies line up closely. The Moon then casts a shadow on Earth.