Home / World News / Toyota hits record annual output, sales on account of robust demand

Toyota hits record annual output, sales on account of robust demand

The world's largest automaker by volume, however, saw its sales and production fall in March amid fierce competition in China, the world's largest auto market

Its global battery EV sales in the year ended March jumped more than threefold to 116,654 units | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global sales and production hit record highs in the year ended March 31, supported by robust demand and the absence of semiconductor supply constraints it had to endure in recent years.
 
Still, Toyota plans to delay the start of its electric vehicle (EV) production in the US and trim domestic production to ensure product safety and quality after a series of scandals at its group firms, the Mid Japan Economist newspaper said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

For the year ended March, Toyota said its parent-only global sales rose 7.3 per cent to 10.31 million units year-on-year, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time, while its output came to 9.97 million units, up 9.2 per cent on the year.
 
The world's largest automaker by volume, however, saw its sales and production fall in March amid fierce competition in China, the world's largest auto market.
 
Toyota's global sales in March slid 2.1 per cent from a year earlier to 897,251 units, and its output declined 10.3 per cent to 807,026 units.
 
Its global battery EV sales in the year ended March jumped more than threefold to 116,654 units.
 
Toyota plans to push back the start of its EV production in the US to the spring of 2026, from the original plan of 2025, according to the newspaper report, which added that the automaker plans to intentionally set up a "pause" period in its business to ensure quality and safety.
 
Toyota officials were not immediately available to comment.
 
Shares of the company were trading down about 3 per cent at 3,509 yen in mid-afternoon in Tokyo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


.

Also Read

Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India: Check price, features & more

Safety issue: Toyota to oversee model certification at subsidiary Daihatsu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices on select vehicles from April 1

Test cheating probe Toyota plant raided on 11.2 mn vehicles sales claim

US Supreme Court weighs Donald Trump's bid for immunity from prosecution

Business leaders urge Pak PM Shehbaz to initiate trade talks with India

China should have confidence to talk to us, says Taiwan's president-elect

Morgan Stanley Asia private equity unit to reorganise as CEO retires

World Malaria Day 2024: 10 signs and symptoms of Malaria one should know

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Toyota Toyota MotorCar sales

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story