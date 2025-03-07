Home / World News / Toyota launches its cheapest smart EV in China in bid to boost market share

Toyota launches its cheapest smart EV in China in bid to boost market share

Toyota and its Chinese partner, state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), had first unveiled the car at an autoshow in Beijing last year

Toyota, Toyota logo
More than 10,000 orders were received within an hour of the launch
Reuters SHANGHAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan's Toyota began selling a $20,000 smart electric car in China this week, aiming to attract buyers with its advanced features similar to Chinese rivals, as the automaker ups efforts to regain share in the world's largest auto market. 
Toyota has had limited success so far with its previous electric vehicle (EV) models in a hugely competitive market dominated by local players such as Chinese EV giant BYD . 
It began taking orders for its latest - and much cheaper - model, the Bozhi 3X, on Thursday. 
Toyota and its Chinese partner, state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), had first unveiled the car at an autoshow in Beijing last year. 
More than 10,000 orders were received within an hour of the launch, Peng Baolin, a vice president of sales at GAC Toyota, said on his Weibo social media account on Thursday. 
The price for models with navigation capabilities similar to Tesla's full self-driving version starts at 139,800 yuan ($19,297.66). The less advanced version is priced at 104,800 yuan, making it Toyota's cheapest EV in China. 

Also Read

After GM backs out, Toyota aids LG battery plant with $1.5 billion order

Toyota announces EV, battery push in China, US as quarterly profit surges

Toyota Motor's vehicle sales increase 19% to 29,371 units in January

Toyota sells 10.8 mn vehicles in 2024, stays world's top-selling automaker

EVs on anvil, part of multi-tech approach to combat emission: Toyota

GAC Toyota declined to comment on questions regarding export plans and how profitable the model would be, given the low pricing. 
The smart version is equipped with an Orin X chip, a lidar and Momenta's smart driving software, which is comparable to peers. 
A long-running price war in China's EV market entered a new phase last month after BYD said it would offer advanced driving-assisted features on several models, including those priced below $10,000, for no extra charge. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Starship 8 test failure: SpaceX's boldest rocket faces uncertain future

Court orders South Korean President Yoon's release for martial law trial

Donald Trump signs executive order to create Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

US judge to hear arguments over blocking immigration arrests in US schools

Who could be the next Nissan CEO after Makoto Uchida? Check names here

Topics :Toyota MotorToyota Chinese electric car firmsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story