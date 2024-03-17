Home / World News / Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targets a ship in Gulf of Aden

Suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targets a ship in Gulf of Aden

The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks in the same area, disrupting energy and cargo shipments through the Gulf of Aden

Illustration: Binay Sinha
AP Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A suspected attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship early Sunday in the Gulf of Aden, potentially marking their latest assault on shipping through the crucial waterway leading to the Red Sea.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre offered few details in an announcement about the attack, saying only it happened off the coast of Aden, the port city in southern Yemen home to the country's exiled government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks in the same area, disrupting energy and cargo shipments through the Gulf of Aden.

The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though it typically takes the Houthis several hours before acknowledging their assaults.

ALSO READ: Houthis may have a hypersonic missile, could raise stakes in Red Sea crisis

Separately, the US military's Central Command said it carried out a series of strikes targeting the Houthis. It said it destroyed five drone boats and one drone before takeoff from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen on Saturday. It was an unusually high number of drone boats to be destroyed.

Separately, the US military shot down one Houthi drone over the Red Sea, while another was presumed to have crashed.

There were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the vicinity, Central Command said.

The Houthis have attacked ships since November, saying they want to force Israel to end its offensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas.

The ships targeted by the Houthis, however, largely have had little or no connection to Israel, the US or other nations involved in the war. The rebels have also fired missiles toward Israel, though they have largely fallen short or been intercepted.

The assaults on shipping have raised the profile of the Houthis, who are members of Islam's minority Shiite Zaydi sect, which ruled Yemen for 1,000 years until 1962.

A report Thursday claimed the Houthis now have a hypersonic missile, potentially increasing that cachet and putting more pressure on Israel after a cease-fire deal failed to take hold in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hypersonic missiles would pose a more serious threat to American and allied warships in the region.

Earlier in March, a Houthi missile struck a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, killing three of its crew members and forcing survivors to abandon the vessel. It marked the first fatal attack by the Houthis on shipping.

Other recent Houthi actions include an attack last month on a cargo ship carrying fertiliser that later sank after drifting for several days.

ALSO READ: Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in southern Syria, soldier wounded

Also Read

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Gaza war, Red Sea attacks may push Yemen back into war, says UN envoy

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

US strikes another Houthi-controlled site after issuing Red Sea alerts

2 missiles fired near USS Mason from Yemen after ship seizure: US military

Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in southern Syria, soldier wounded

US polls: Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Mexican-made cars by China firms

Venezuela ruling party makes Maduro its candidate in upcoming prez election

Niger's junta says US military presence in country is no longer justified

Ukrainian shelling killed 2 in border city while thwarted incursion: Russia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :YemenYemeniisraelHamasIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story