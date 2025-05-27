Trump admin considers social media vetting for international student visas

The Trump administration is considering requiring all international students applying to study in the US to undergo social media screening, a major expansion of earlier efforts, according to a Politico report. To prepare for this new requirement, the administration has directed US embassies and consular offices to halt scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants, according to the report. The cable, dated Tuesday, was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. If implemented, the plan could significantly slow down student visa processing and financially impact universities that depend on foreign students. ALSO READ: Trump admin to cancel all federal contracts, worth $100 mn, with Harvard “Effective immediately, in anticipation of expanded mandatory social media screening and vetting, consular sections should refrain from adding new appointment slots for student or exchange visitor (F, M, and J) visas until further guidance is provided via a separate telegram in the coming days,” the cable instructed.

Previously, the administration had imposed social media screening requirements primarily targeting returning students who may have been involved in protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The administration has also intensified scrutiny of universities, particularly elite institutions like Harvard.

On May 22, the Trump administration withdrew Harvard University’s authorisation to enroll international students, creating uncertainty over the legal standing of thousands of students currently studying there.

The administration had instructed the Department of Homeland Security to revoke Harvard’s certification for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

On the same day, a federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked the order from the Trump administration. Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued a restraining order on May 23, stating that the order would cause “immediate and irreparable harm” to Harvard.

The decision was made just hours after Harvard filed a lawsuit against the administration. The lawsuit was prompted by the Department of Homeland Security’s announcement the previous day, which would have revoked Harvard’s ability to enroll international students. Harvard responded quickly with legal action.