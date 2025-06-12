Home / World News / Trump admin sues New York over law blocking ice arrests at courthouses

Donald Trump
Emails seeking comment were sent to New York Gov Kathy Hochul's office and Hoylman. . REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
AP Albany (US)
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:58 PM IST
The Trump administration sued New York state Thursday over a law that blocks immigration officials from arresting people at New York courthouses, saying it purposely shields dangerous criminals.

The lawsuit in New York's Northern District is the latest in a series of legal actions targeting state or local policies the administration says interfere with immigration enforcement, authorities said.

Lawless sanctuary city policies are the root cause of the violence that Americans have seen in California, and New York State is similarly employing sanctuary city policies to prevent illegal aliens from apprehension, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a news release.

New York's 2020 Protect Our Courts Act bans federal immigration officials from arresting people who are coming and going from courthouses or in court for proceedings unless they have a warrant signed by a judge.

Democratic state Sen Brad Hoylman, the bill's sponsor, said at the time the legislation was a rebuke to the first Trump administration's practice of turning New York courts into hunting grounds for federal agents.

The Justice Department's lawsuit said arrests in or near courthouses are safer for officers and the public because individuals are screened for weapons and contraband before entering the buildings.

Emails seeking comment were sent to New York Gov Kathy Hochul's office and Hoylman.

Hochul is among a group of Democratic governors in Washington on Thursday to face questioning from Congress over policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

