Air India crash: US, Russia, Israel, UN, others show solidarity with India

A tragic accident involving a London-bound Air India flight has drawn heartfelt messages from leaders around the world. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, falling into a residential neighbourhood. Among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese passengers, along with 12 crew members.

Speaking to reporters on the tragic plane crash at a press conference in Washington DC, US President Donald Trump said, "United States can assist investigations to ascertain what led to the incident. He added, "It was a horrible accident. Anything we can do, we will do."

Putin sends sympathy to Indian leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his sorrow through official channels. The Kremlin said he conveyed his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Please convey my sympathy and support to the families of those killed and my wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the crash,” TASS quoted President Putin.

Canada reacts with sadness

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was heartbroken upon hearing the news, especially with a Canadian citizen among the passengers. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada’s transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds,” Carney wrote on X.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand also reacted to the incident, calling it very devastating. “Canada is in close contact with our international partners. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have been lost in this tragedy,” she said on X.

United Nations and European leaders share grief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres posted his response on X, describing the event as deeply saddening. "I am deeply saddened by the terrible news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all affected," he posted on X.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her solidarity with the people of India. “Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain,” “Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow,” she wrote on X.

Support From Israel, Malaysia and Azerbaijan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a post on X that he was deeply saddened to learn about the Air India crash. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen," he wrote on X.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar too joined PM Netanyahu in expressing sorrow at the incident. “Deeply saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. Our hearts are with the Indian people following the terrible incident,” he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim issued a message of support. “On behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected. We share in India's sorrow and stand in full solidarity as relief efforts continue,” he posted on X.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences, wishing strength and healing to the families affected.

Ukraine mourns the victims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it “horrible news” and conveyed his sorrow to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian public. “Our thoughts are with all victims' relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” he posted on X.

Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha also reached out to India. “With great sadness, we in Ukraine learned of the tragic crash of an Air India passenger plane in Ahmedabad. ... Our hearts go out to all victims' families in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Sybiha wrote on X.

US and German officials offer support

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted his sympathies on X: "Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident. We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted," Rubio said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also shared his reaction. “As we are only learning the details, my thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with our friends in #India and everyone currently hoping for their loved ones,” he wrote.

Neighbouring countries show solidarity

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu expressed his sorrow on social media. "At this difficult time, the government and people of #Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India," he said on X.

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake highlighted the loss of young medical students in the crash. “Equally heartbreaking are the civilian casualties on the ground, including young medical students whose lives and futures were struck by this tragedy. At this moment of deep sorrow, the people of Sri Lanka stand in solidarity with India. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted,” he said on X.

In a statement, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said the government is deeply shocked by the incident and extends heartfelt condolences to the Government of India, the friendly people of India, and the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. “During this time of profound sorrow, the government and the people of Nepal stand in solidarity with the government and people of India, offering heartfelt sympathy while wishing for speedy recovery of the injured,” the statement read.

Former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also shared condolences. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Nepal stands in solidarity with India in this moment of grief,” he wrote on X.

Finland also pays tribute

Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, sent his sympathies to both Indian and British leadership. “My most sincere condolences to Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to everyone affected by the tragic crash of Air India,” Orpo wrote on X.

