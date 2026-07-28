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Trump admin urges SC to revive mail voting order before midterm polls

The emergency appeal comes after an appeals court upheld a ruling blocking the president's order in nearly half the country ahead of November's midterm elections

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC
The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to allow the proposed changes to move ahead while lawsuits play out | Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:45 AM IST
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The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to clear the way for an executive order from President Donald Trump that could dramatically change mail-in voting.

The emergency appeal comes after an appeals court upheld a ruling blocking the president's order in nearly half the country ahead of November's midterm elections.

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to allow the proposed changes to move ahead while lawsuits play out.

Trump ordered the government in March to create a "state citizenship list" of eligible voters and deliver mail ballots only to people on that list.

Democratic officials in 23 states and the District of Columbia sued, saying the Constitution gives states and Congress the authority to set election rules, not the president. Their attorneys have said Trump's proposed changes are ripe for abuse and could cause chaos.

A judge in Massachusetts blocked the order for the plaintiff states, and a 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld that ruling over the weekend.

The executive order issued in March calls for US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the commissioner of the Social Security Administration to create a federal list of eligible voters. It tells the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail ballots only to people on that list.

The appeal argues that Trump's order lays out "general policy guidance" and doesn't directly dictate how states run their elections.

"And the injunction is especially indefensible because the agencies are still deliberating over how (if at all) to implement the Order, yet the district court preemptively decided that whatever the agencies may choose to do will necessarily be unlawful," Solicitor General D John Sauer wrote.

He urged the high court to move quickly, arguing that any new policies would have to be in place in August to be effective for the November elections.

Trump promoted the proposed changes as safeguards to keep non-US citizens from voting. Noncitizen voting has been shown to be rare, and is a felony that can be punishable by deportation.

US District Court Judge Indira Talwani in Boston, who was nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama, agreed in June to halt implementation for the Nov 3 elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpUS Supreme CourtUS midtermsTrump midterms

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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