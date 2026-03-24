Trump administration bans new foreign-made routers over security risks

The Trump administration has banned imports of new, foreign-made routers, citing supply chain vulnerability and cybersecurity risks.

The newest addition to the US "covered list" targets consumer-grade routers, the boxes that connect home computers, phones and smart devices to the internet. The list is a catalogue of communications equipment and services considered "to pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the US or the safety and security of Americans," the Federal Communications Commission said.

"Malicious actors have exploited security gaps in foreign-made routers to attack American households, disrupt networks, enable espionage, and facilitate intellectual property theft," the FCC said this week, citing several examples of foreign-made routers that were involved in cyberattacks targeting US infrastructure.

Although some routers are sold by US hardware companies such as Netgear and eero, their production is almost exclusively handled overseas. It is unclear if any of their router production is currently handled in the US or whether foreign-made routers produced by American companies are included in the ban. The government included an exemption for routers that agencies have granted conditional approval after determining they do not pose unacceptable risks. Producers of consumer-grade routers can still apply for conditional approval. What does this mean for you? The FCC said the updated restrictions apply to new device models and that consumers can continue to use previously purchased routers.