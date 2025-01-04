Trump announces Ortagus as dy special Prez envoy for peace in West Asia

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced Morgan Oratagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to Steven Witkoff.

He made the announcement on Saturday (local time) on Truth Social.

In his post Trump said, "I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don't work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me, I'm doing it for them. Let's see what happens. She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!" Sharing the background details of Ortagus, Trump mentioned in his post that Morgan Ortagus has had the experience in Diplomacy and National Security, and is an active US Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer.

"From 2019-2021, Morgan served as Spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East."

He also shared that earlier, Ortagus worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and, from 2010-2011, was the Deputy U.S. Treasury Attache to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

After Trump's announcement, Ortagus wrote on X, "I am honored that President Trump appointed me to the role of Deputy Presidential Envoy to the Middle East, under my dear friend Steve Witkoff. To be given the opportunity to once again represent my country and the Trump Administration in a crucial diplomatic role is dream come true. The most important thing is that through President Trump, we bring peace and stability to a troubled region, and I'm grateful to play a small role in that endeavor.