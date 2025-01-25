Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump appoints Indian-American ex-scribe as White House deputy press secy

Desai earlier served as Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump won in all battleground states where Desai was in-charge| (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American former journalist Kush Desai as his Deputy Press Secretary, the White House has announced.

Desai earlier served as Deputy Communications Director for the 2024 Republican National Convention and Communications Director for the Republican Party of Iowa.

Desai was also the Deputy Battleground States and Pennsylvania Communications Director at the Republican National Committee. In this capacity, he played a key role in messaging and narrative building in the key battleground States in particular Pennsylvania.

Trump won in all the seven battleground States.

The White House announced his appointment on Friday.

White House Office of Communications will be overseen by Deputy White House Chief of Staff and Cabinet Secretary Taylor Budowich.

Trump had previously announced the appointments of Assistant to the President and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Assistant to the President and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

