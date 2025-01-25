Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol makes $96 mn in first four months on the job

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol makes $96 mn in first four months on the job

Niccol's annual pay package is likely to be valued at about $113 million at the time of his hiring, with a large part tied to equity to replace awards from his prior employer that he had to relinquish

Brian Niccol
Niccol was recruited from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to turn the business around | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 6:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Daniela Sirtori
 
Starbucks Corp. awarded new Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol about $96 million for four months of work last year, one of the biggest compensation packages in corporate America. 
About 94 per cent of Niccol’s pay came from stock awards, according to a filing. Most of them are tied to performance and the rest are time-based, vesting over a three-year period. Niccol, who joined Starbucks in early September, also got a $5 million sign-on bonus after his one-month anniversary with the company. 
 
Starbucks ousted its prior CEO last year after a string of sales declines. Niccol was recruited from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to turn the business around. The coffee chain didn’t require Niccol to move to the Seattle, where Starbucks is based, and agreed to cover temporary housing costs in the area as well as use of the company jet.
 
Friday’s filing shows Starbucks paid more than $143,000 in housing expenses, about half of which were tax-related payments. Niccol also spent about $72,000 flying between his home in southern California and Seattle, and about $19,000 related to other personal use of company aircraft.
 
Bloomberg estimated Niccol’s annual pay package to be valued at about $113 million at the time of his hiring, with a large part tied to equity to replace awards from his prior employer that he had to relinquish. He ranks near the top 20 highest-paid CEOs, according to the Bloomberg Pay Index.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Donald Trump deploys military force as he launches crackdown on migrants

India, UK to enhance bilateral cooperation in healthcare, life sciences

Sembcorp launches first greenfield largest utility-scale solar farm in Oman

Dollar on track for worst week since Nov 2023 amid Trump policy fears

US Prez Donald Trump flexes tariff threat as 'big power' over China

Topics :StarbucksStarbucks offerChief executive officerCoffee

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story