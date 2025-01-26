Trump believes US will get Greenland after Danish PM denied it earlier

Insisting that Greenland needs to be part of the US, President Donald Trump has said that it would be an "unfriendly act" on the part of Denmark if they did not let this happen.

Greenland, which is under the control of Denmark, is the world's largest island.

I think we're going to have it (Greenland). I think the people want to be with us. As you know, there's 55,000 people there. They want to be with us, Trump told reporters on Saturday.

Trump's comments come after reports that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen insisted Greenland was not for sale in a fiery phone call with the US president last week.

I don't really know what claim Denmark has to but it would be a very unfriendly act if they didn't allow that to happen because it's for protection of the free world. It's not for us. It's for the free world right now, Trump said in response to a question.

Trump said that the people of Greenland don't like the way they've been treated by Denmark.

You have Russian ships; you have Chinese ships. You have ships from various countries. It's not a good situation. I believe we'll get that. I believe Greenland we'll get because it really has to do with freedom of the world," Trump said.