Video: 4 Israeli women hostages released from Gaza reunite with families

In a moment filled with tears, cheers, and raw emotion, four female Israeli soldiers—Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag—returned home on Saturday after being held captive in Gaza for 477 days. Their release is part of the second phase of a ceasefire-hostage exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

Returning home after 477 days

The four women, aged 19 and 20, were handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas and transported by an elite Israel Defence Forces (IDF) unit to a military base near Re’im in southern Israel. It was there that they were reunited with their families in scenes of overwhelming joy.

“You came back, our darling, you came back,” said Karina Ariev’s mother as she embraced her daughter. In another emotional moment, Daniella Gilboa ran into her parents’ arms, exclaiming to her mother, “Mom, you’re a lioness.”

Naama Levy’s mother, Dr Ayelet Levy Shachar, dropped her bag and ran to greet her daughter in a hallway filled with sobs and laughter. “I’ll take care of you, everything will be okay,” Naama’s father whispered as they embraced.

For Liri Albag, the youngest of the four, the reunion was equally moving. Her father shouted, “Liri, baby!” as the 19-year-old jumped into the arms of her parents. “That’s it, you’re home, you’re home,” her mother cried.

Hundreds gather at Hostages Square

The emotional reunions extended beyond the military base. In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, hundreds gathered to watch the release live on giant screens. Cries of joy erupted as the four women appeared on the screen.

“The feeling is great—excitement, tears, and joy, all at once,” Sima Ben Naim, 70, who joined the crowd, told Times of Israel. Another attendee, Shlomi Ben Yakar, described the moment as “waves of excitement and happiness,” adding, “It felt like a dream, and now it’s a good dream coming true.”

After being flown to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva for further medical and psychological care, the women expressed their gratitude. “I love you, all the citizens of Israel who supported our families and to the IDF who did everything for us,” Liri said in a video message. She also wrote on a whiteboard, “I’m back,” and waved at cheering supporters gathered near the hospital’s landing site.