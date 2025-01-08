Canada, Panama, and Greenland: Donald Trump expands his 'Maga' wishlist

At his Mar-a-Lago residence on Tuesday, US President-elect Donald Trump shared his vision for America that could rewrite the map. In an hour-long press conference, Trump proposed expanding US borders in ways unseen since Alaska and Hawaii joined the Union. From taking Greenland and reclaiming the Panama Canal to potentially annexing Canada as the 51st state, Trump’s ambitions signal a dramatic shift in how the US might assert its power on the global stage.

But that wasn’t all. Trump pledged swift action against Hamas, floated renaming the Gulf of Mexico, and took aim at everything from wind turbines to energy regulations. With bold ideas and some polarising rhetoric, the president-elect painted a picture of an America not just asserting its dominance but redefining it. Whether these plans are strategy or fantasy, one thing is certain: Trump is ready to shake up the status quo once more.

Greenland gambit

Trump wasted no time diving into his first big idea: Acquiring Greenland. A territory of Denmark, Greenland has been on Trump’s radar since his first term. This time, he seemed more determined than ever.

“Denmark should give it up,” Trump said, suggesting economic and military pressure might be necessary. “We need Greenland for economic security.”

Trump didn’t stop there. He floated the idea of Greenlanders voting to join the United States, framing the move as a step toward protecting the ‘free world’.

“If they don’t agree, there will be tariffs,” he warned, emphasising that US’ economic interests demand action.

Reclaiming Panama Canal

Turning south, Trump revisited one of his long-standing grievances: The Panama Canal. Built by the US in 1914, the canal was handed over to Panama in 1999 as part of a treaty signed by President Jimmy Carter. Trump called the deal “a disgrace”.

Also Read

“The canal was built for our military,” Trump said, adding, “It’s time we take it back.”

While Trump didn’t rule out military action, he hinted at alternative strategies, including renegotiating control through economic leverage.

Canada: 51st state of the US?

Another surprising suggestion by Trump involved annexing Canada. He framed the idea as a way to eliminate the ‘artificially drawn’ border and enhance national security.

“You get rid of that line, and suddenly it all makes sense,” Trump said, describing Canada’s potential integration as a boost to both economies. Though he mentioned the possibility of “economic force”, Trump didn’t elaborate on how he would persuade Canadians to embrace statehood.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected Trump’s idea, saying, “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partners,” he wrote on X.

The ‘Gulf of America’

In addition, Trump also proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

“It’s a beautiful name, and it’s appropriate,” Trump said. He also argued the change would assert US dominance in the region and better reflect America’s role as a global leader.

Legal battles and pardons

Trump also took time to address his ongoing legal challenges, praising District Judge Aileen Cannon for blocking the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s final report on investigations into Trump.

“He was thrown off the case in disgrace. Why should he be allowed to write a fake report?” Trump said, dismissing the case as “deranged” and praising Cannon as a “brilliant judge with great courage.”

On the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump reiterated his promise of “major pardons” for those convicted but refused to confirm if this would include individuals who attacked police officers.

Middle East tensions

Shifting to global crises, Trump issued a stark warning to Hamas regarding hostages taken during the October 7 attack on Israel.

“If those hostages aren’t back … by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East — and it will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone,” Trump said. “All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is," he added.

Environmental crusades

No Trump press conference is complete without a jab at environmental policies. He renewed his attacks on wind turbines, blaming them for an uptick in whale deaths along the New England coast.

“The windmills are driving the whales crazy,” he claimed, calling wind energy “the most expensive and destructive” form of power.

Trump also railed against energy efficiency regulations, criticising low-flow showers, electric heaters, and what he called “dripping dishwashers.”

Meta gets a nod

In a rare moment of praise, Trump commended Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for eliminating fact-checkers from Facebook and Instagram in favour of “community notes”.

“I think Meta has come a long way,” Trump said, suggesting the change might have been influenced by his past criticisms. The move aligns with Trump’s long-standing push against what he calls “fake news.”

$20 billion investment

Trump further announced a $20 billion investment commitment from Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani to build data centers across the US.

“He wouldn’t do it without the election,” Trump said, crediting his victory for the deal. Sajwani, a longtime Trump ally, hailed the investment as a show of confidence in America’s economic future.

Biden transition troubles

Trump also accused the Biden administration of obstructing a smooth transition of power, citing recent executive actions restricting offshore drilling.

“They’re making it as difficult as possible,” Trump said, vowing to reverse the policies once in office. He further criticised President Biden for ‘landmarking’ acres of land, preventing future drilling. “We’ll be drilling soon,” he promised.

[With agency inputs]