Trump cancels August vacation in New Jersey to work on Russia-Ukraine

The White House on Tuesday said President Donald Trump called off his traditional summer vacation in northern New Jersey due to the ongoing talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, confirmed the president's decision.

This is normally the time when the president goes on vacation, but not this president, Leavitt said, adding that there were discussions about him working from Bedminster for a couple of weeks but he decided against it.

Bedminster is the location of his club in northern New Jersey, where Trump often goes for weekends. He also spent some stretches of time in August there for vacation during his first term.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Crimea is central to Trump's push for a Russia-Ukraine deal The comments from Leavitt came when the White House took a portion of the day's press pool out to the renovated Rose Garden as the president tested out the area's new speakers. Earlier, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted footage showing off new speakers installed as part of Trump's makeover of the White House's Rose Garden. One of Trump's favourite songs, Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA, blares in the video, over a shot showing patio-style tables shielded by yellow umbrellas. The shot later focuses in on an American flag overhead.