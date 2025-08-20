Home / World News / Trump cancels August vacation in New Jersey to work on Russia-Ukraine

Trump cancels August vacation in New Jersey to work on Russia-Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Leavitt said Trump skipped his usual vacation, considering working from Bedminster for a few weeks but ultimately deciding not to

Donald Trump
Earlier, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted footage showing off new speakers installed as part of Trump's makeover of the White House's Rose Garden (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The White House on Tuesday said President Donald Trump called off his traditional summer vacation in northern New Jersey due to the ongoing talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, confirmed the president's decision.

This is normally the time when the president goes on vacation, but not this president, Leavitt said, adding that there were discussions about him working from Bedminster for a couple of weeks but he decided against it.

Bedminster is the location of his club in northern New Jersey, where Trump often goes for weekends. He also spent some stretches of time in August there for vacation during his first term.

The comments from Leavitt came when the White House took a portion of the day's press pool out to the renovated Rose Garden as the president tested out the area's new speakers.

Earlier, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted footage showing off new speakers installed as part of Trump's makeover of the White House's Rose Garden.

One of Trump's favourite songs, Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA, blares in the video, over a shot showing patio-style tables shielded by yellow umbrellas. The shot later focuses in on an American flag overhead.

Leavitt subsequently brought reporters to the Rose Garden and said Trump was controlling the playlist as crews tested the speakers for what will be the best event in the history of the White House.

She said the next party there will be hopefully soon.

Other songs being played included Whiter Shade of Pale by Procol Harum. The music was loud enough to be heard in other parts of the White House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Silicon Valley needs to get over its obsession with superhuman AI

Nvidia working on new AI chip for China that outperforms the H20

Explained: Why Crimea is central to Trump's push for a Russia-Ukraine deal

Delivery drones coming to more US neighbourhoods after slow start

Air Canada, flight attendants union restart talks for 1st time since strike

Topics :Donald TrumpvacationUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story